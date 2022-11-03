Madurai

Water released from dams in Dindigul district for irrigation

Water gushing from Kuthirayar dam near Palani in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Water was released from dams across Dindigul district, including Palar-Porundhalar dam, Varadhamanadhi dam and Kudiraiyar dam, on Thursday for irrigation purpose. The water release will continue for 120 days till March 2, 2023.

A total of 6,168 acres of land in Palani taluk would benefit from the water being released from Palar-Porundhalar dam. A maximum quantum of 1,225.67 mcft of water would be released, a press release said.

Water not exceeding a maximum quantum of 331.05 mcft would be released from Kuthiraiyar dam to irrigate 6,113.86 acres of land in Dindigul and Tirupur districts.

A maximum of 711.88 mcft of water would be released from Varadhamanadhi dam to benefit 5,523.18 acres of land in Palani taluk.


