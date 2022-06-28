Water released from dam for paddy cultivation

TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu released water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam near Kalakakd on Tuesday for cultivation of ‘kar’ season paddy to be cultivated on over 2,028.71 acre.

As 50 cusecs of water is being released from the dam even as the reservoir has water for 21 feet against its maximum storage level of 49.20 feet, it will benefit crops to be raised on 141.60 acre under Madaththu check-dam, 430.42 acres in Aettu Duraisamy check-dam, 6.75 acres in Pazhampaththu check-dam, 681.48 acre under Padmaneri Channel, 38.40 acre under Sambakulam check-dam and 730.06 acre under Devaneri check-dam.

“The water being released will be sustained for 65 days till August 31 based on demand. It will also benefit Paththai, Manjuvilai, Padmaneri, Mela Vadakarai, Keezha Vadakarai, Neduvilai, Idaiyankulam and Erukkilaipatti villages,” Mr. Appavu said.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, C.A. Rishabh was present.