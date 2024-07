Water released from Adavinainar dam

Water from Adavinainar dam was released on Friday for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation.

The 60 cusecs of water, released by District Revenue Officer (in-charge) Amirthalingam, is discharged in Mettukkal, Karisalkal, Panpozhikal, Vallakulamkal, Nainagaramkal, Kilankadukal, Pungankal and Sambavar Vadakaraikal for benefitting 2,147.47 acre lands in Vadakarai Keezhpidagai, Vadakarai Melpidagai, Panpozhi, Kuthukkalvalasai, Ilathur, Achanpudur, Neduvayal, Kodikurichi, Nainagaram, Kilankadu, Ayikudi, Kambili and Sambavar Vadakarai.

“If the water available in the dam is not sufficient for irrigation till October 31, water will be released on turn basis,” Mr. Amirthalingam said.

