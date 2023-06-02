Water released for Kanni Poo paddy season

June 02, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - NAGERCOIL

Water from the Petchipaarai dam was released on Thursday for the Kanni Poo paddy season, the first crop of the calendar year. The water is released every year on June 1 for the paddy season.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj released the water from the Dam in the presence of District Collector P.N. Sridhar, Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram H.R. Koushik and MLA S. Rajesh Kumar and farmers’ association representatives.

The 100 cusecs of water released from the Petchipaarai Dam flows in the Thovalai and Ananthanar Channels even as the dam had 40.55 feet water against its maximum storage level of 48 feet. The dam had the influx of 4,896 cusecs of water.

The release of water will be sustained till February 29, 2024 from Petchipaarai, Perunchaani, Chittar I and II Dams as release of water will be continued for Kumba Poo paddy season (second season) also depending upon the storage level. Hence, the release of water will nourish around 79,000 acres.

As water is being released from the Petchipaarai Dam, the water being released from the Perunchaani Dam for drinking water needs has been stopped.