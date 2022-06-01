Water released for irrigation

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy offers flowers after releasing water from the Mullaiperiyar Dam near Kumuli on Wednesday.

Kuruvai crop on 14,707 acres to be benefitted

Theni

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy released the water for the kuruvai crop in the double crop area in the Cumbum Valley and for the residents of Theni district from the Periyar Dam on Wednesday.

He said that 200 cusecs of water would be released for irrigation and another 100 cusecs of water would be released to meet drinking water requirements of people in Theni district.

A total of 14,707 acres of ayacut in Uthamapalayam, Theni and Bodinaickanoor Taluks would benefit from the water release.

He said that 5,200 hectares of land in Theni district would be brought under paddy cultivation in the first crop. Department of Agriculture has so far distributed 37 tonnes of paddy seed. Besides, 92 tonnes of NLR-3449, RNR-15048, Aduthurai-54, CO-51 and CO-52 varieties of paddy have been stocked in all the agricultural extension centres. The seeds were being distributed with a subsidy of ₹ 20 a kg under the National Agricultural Development Programme and 50% subsidy under the Seed Village Programme. Bio-fertilizers for treatment of seed and micro nutrients meant for helping farmers in getting higher yield have been stocked adequately in the district.

He urged the farmers to adopt System of Rice Intensification.

A total of 633 tonnes of urea, 378 tonnes of DAP, 50 tonnes of potash and 1,873 tonnes of mixed fertilizers are stocked in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and private fertilizer shops. The Minister warned societies and shops against selling fertilizers at prices higher than the maximum retail price. They should also not force farmers to buy unwanted fertilizer.

Collector, K.V. Muralidharan and MLAs N. Ramakrishnan, A. Maharajan and K.S. Saravana Kumar, former MLA Thanga Tamilselvan, Revenue Divisional Officer (Uthamapalayam), Kousalya, Assistant Superintendent of Police Shreyas Gupta, Superintending Engineer of Water Resources Organisation - Periyar Vaigai Basin Circle, M. Sukumar, Divisional Executive Engineer, Anbuselvam were present.