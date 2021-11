Water released for irrigation from Ramanadhi dam

Water from Ramanadhi dam was released for irrigating 4943.51 acres of ayacut in Tenkasi district on Wednesday.

Tirunelveli MP, S. Gnana Thiraviyam, opened the sluices in the presence of Tenkasi Collector S. Gopala Sundara Raj.

A statement said that water would be released through North Canal, South Canal, Pappan Canal and Ramanadhi Canal under the Ramanadhi irrigation scheme.

Sixty cusecs of water would be released for 148 days. Based on water availability turn system of irrigation could be introduced later.

The release will help agricultural operation in Kadayam, Melakadayam, Govindaperi, Azhwarkurichi, Vagaikulam, Idaikkal, Pottalpudur, Thuppakudi, Ayan Pottalpudur, Pappankulam and Ravanasamudram.

Farmers have been asked to judiciously use the available water.

MLAs S. Palani Nadar (Tenkasi) and E. Raja (Sankarankoil), Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD) S. Sankar Raj were among those who were present.