Water released from Nambiyar Dam

Speaker M. Appavu released water from Nambiyar Dam at Kottaikarungulam near Valliyoor on Monday which will nourish paddy to be raised on 1,744.55 acres during this ‘pisanam’ season.

Water has been released even as the dam is overflowing on reaching its maximum storage level of 22.96 feet and getting 400 cusecs of water thanks to the active monsoon along the Western Ghats.

Speaking to reporters, he said 60 cusecs of water is being released from the reservoir, having the total capacity of 82 million cubic feet , to feed 40 irrigation tanks in this region having an ayacut of over 1,744 acres. In other words, the water will resurrect paddy cultivation in Kottaikarungulam, Kasthurirengapuram, Kumarapuram, Thisaiyanvilai, Urumankulam, Muthumoththaanmozhi, Karaisuttrupudur, Aayankulam Padugai and Aanaikudi Padugai.

He urged the farmers to use the water judiciously to get maximum yield. “Water for paddy cultivation will be released for 120 days. If the inflow of water dips considerably following dry spell, water from the reservoir will be released on turn basis.

On the progress in the Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar linking scheme, which is being implemented to take the surplus water of the Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam by digging the flood carrier channel, he said the project would get completed in March next year.

“Construction of a bridge on the Tirunelveli – Nagercoil four-lane national highway at Ponnaakudi near Tirunelveli has commenced as the flood carrier channel will cross the road at this point. Proposals have been sent to the Ministry of Railways for construction of another bridge near this point for unhindered rail traffic. We expect that construction of both the bridges will be completed in March 2022 to mark the completion of the river-linking project benefiting over 50,000 acre lands,” he said.

District Panchayat chairman V.S.R. Jegadeesh and Executive Engineer of Chittar Basin Sivakumar were present.