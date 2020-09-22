Water release on September 27

Madurai

Water for irrigating 1.05 lakh acres of ayacut of single crop areas of Madurai district will be released from Vaigai dam for 120 days from September 27, according to a government order released on Monday.

It includes irrigation of 85,563 acres of single crop areas of Periyar Main Canal and irrigation of 19,439 acres of ayacut of Thirumangalam Main Canal.

Water will be released depending on the availability in the dam and based on the turn system, said a senior PWD official.

Water was released from Vaigai dam on August 31 to irrigate 45,041 acres of ayacut of the double crop areas of Periyar Main Canal in Madurai and Dindigul districts.