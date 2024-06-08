GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water reaches flood alert level in Pechiparai dam

Updated - June 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 09:09 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau

As the water level in Pechiparai dam has risen up to 45.59 feet due to widespread rain, crossing the flood alert limit of 42 feet, Collector P.N. Sridhar on Saturday appealed to the public living along the Kothai riverbanks and Kuzhithurai riverbanks to ensure their safety.  

As the water in the dam crossed its maximum limit due to heavy inflow, 500 cusecs was released from the dam into Kothai river from 6 pm on Saturday, from where water would be flowing through Kootharu, Thirparappu, Kaliyal, Moovathumugam, Kuzhithurai before the water enters the sea in Thengaipattinam. 

To prevent any untoward incidents, Mr. Sridhar alerted people residing along riverbanks to stay away from the river. 

