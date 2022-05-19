Water level

MADURAI

The water level on Thursday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 235 cusecs and discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.13 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 11 cusecs and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,606 mcft.