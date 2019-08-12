Water management in Madurai: Rules are rules, for all

Water management practices were unwritten rules conveyed through oral tradition during the Pandya period.

They were scrupulously followed as regional tradition in the interest of all. Village committees were responsible for effective water management. Any violation was brought to the notice of the local official or the ruler by the committee.

An inscription found in the Thenkarai area describes how violation of a rule by his own official was resolved to the satisfaction of both the parties by the king. The existing rule was that a canal should not be formed close to another on the river course. An official, Sithakutti Madhavan alias Sholamutharayan, who purchased lands near the Vaigai for donating to the Kuruvithurai temple, constructed a canal closer to Thenkarai channel or Parakrama Pandian Peraru. This ensured water supply to the land purchased by him . The violation was brought to the notice of the king, who ordered closure of the new canal and gave land, which had water supply, to the official on the other bank of the Vaigai.