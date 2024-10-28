The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.20 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,035 cusecs and a discharge of 456 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.84 ft. (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 952 cusecs and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,943.17 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 12.6, Pulipatti 2, Thekkadi 1.4 and Elumalai 0.8.