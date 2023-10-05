October 05, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,104 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50.03 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 823 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,088 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was as follows: Andipatti 26.4, Peranai 6.4, Sathiyar dam 3 and Mullaperiyar dam 0.6.

