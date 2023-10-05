HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level

October 05, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,104 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50.03 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 823 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,088 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was as follows: Andipatti 26.4, Peranai 6.4, Sathiyar dam 3 and Mullaperiyar dam 0.6.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.