The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 84.25 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 350.93 cusecs and 404.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 71.23 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 46 cusecs and no water was discharged.