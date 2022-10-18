The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 82.20 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,195.25 cusecs and 404.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 70.70 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 25 cusecs and no water was discharged.