Water level

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 10, 2022 20:50 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 239 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.19 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 896 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,522 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Idayapatti 90, Madurai 80, Sathiyar dam 64, Andipatti 62, Mettupatti 48.2, Chittampatti 47.2, Peranai 36, Manjalar dam and Marudhanadhi dam 30 each, Viraganoor 26, Pulipatti 26.4, Thaniyamanagalam 18, Melur 16, Kodaikanal 13.2, Kallandhri 12.4, Vaigai dam 11.6, Sothupparai dam 10, Gudalur 1.2 and Elumalai 0.2.

