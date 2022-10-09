Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.70 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 184 cusecs and a discharge of 1,267 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.32 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 804 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,637 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Madurai 54, Viraganoor 48.4, Idayapatti 45, Chittampatti 37.2, Melur 30.2, Thaniyamangalam 25, Elumalai 21.8, Periyapatti 8.6, Pulipatti 7.6, Mettupatti 6.2, Sathiyar dam 4.2, Peranai 3 and Kallandhri 2


