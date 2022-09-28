Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 132.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 449 cusecs and a discharge of 1,644 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.85 feet (71 feet) with an inflow of 1,390 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,238 mcft.