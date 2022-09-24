The water level on Saturday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 294 cusecs and discharge of 1,755 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.85 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,490 cusecs and discharge of 1,425 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,656 mcft.
Water level
