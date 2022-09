Water level

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 99.20 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 366.55 cusecs and 1,204.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 75.15 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 103 cusecs and 200 cusecs of water was discharged.

