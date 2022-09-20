The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 527 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.34 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,730 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,245 mcft.
Water level
