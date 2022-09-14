The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 103.90 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 815.16 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 76.20 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 138 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.