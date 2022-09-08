The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 104.20 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 2,107.29 cusecs and a discharge of 1,404.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 76.60 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 249 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs.