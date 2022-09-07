ADVERTISEMENT

The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 2,242 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.60 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,816 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,822 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Kodaikanal 25.6, Idayapatti 25, Melur 21.2, Chittampatti 12.6, Mullaperiyar dam 12.2, Viraganoor 10.4, Thekkadi 7.6, Kallandhiri 6.2, Sothupparai dam 6, Thaniyamangalam 5, Pulipatti 2.8 and Andipatti 2