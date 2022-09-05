TIRUNELVELI

Water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 101.35 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 934.86 cusecs and a discharge of 1,458.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 76.45 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 101 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.