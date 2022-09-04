Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,406 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,320 cusecs and a discharge of 3,213 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,737 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 1.8, Thekkadi 1.4, Manjalar dam 0.8 and Elumalai 0.6.