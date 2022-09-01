Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 101.80 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,082.76 cusecs and 1,204.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 76.85 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 175 cusecs and 200 cusecs of water was discharged.