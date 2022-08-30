Water level

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 30, 2022 16:17 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 969 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.42 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,784 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,816 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Sathiyar dam 67, Andipatti 30, Kuppanampatti 24, Thekkadi 23.8, Melur 22, Shanmuganadhi dam 12.6, Uthamapalayam 10.4, Idayapatti 10, Veerapandi 8.2, Mullaperiyar dam and Chittampatti 7.2 each, Kallandhri 6.4, Sothupparai 6, Kodaikanal and Pulipatti 5.6 each, Marudhanadhi dam 5.2, Thaniyamangalam 5, Gudalur 4.6, Manjalar dam 4, Vaigai dam 3

