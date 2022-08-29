ADVERTISEMENT

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 961 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.54 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,738 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,748 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Sathiyar dam 58, Pulipatti 52.2, Mettupatti 42.2, Periyapatti 35, Idayapatti and Melur 30 each, Andipatti 23.6, Kallandhiri 19.2, Marudhanadhi dam 13.6, Chittampatti 12.6, Kuppanampatti 11.4, Manjalar dam 8.6, Sothupparai dam 8, Kodaikanal 6.2, Madurai 4, Vaigai dam 3.8, Thaniyamangalam and Peranai 2 each and Mullaperiyar dam 1