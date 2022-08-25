Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 102 feet (maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 647.34 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 78 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 54 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.