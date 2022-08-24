Water level

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 24, 2022 16:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MADURAI

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 935 cusecs and a discharge of 935 cusecs on Wednesday. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 728 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,564 mcft.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 18.2, Thekkadi 13.2, Marudhanadhi dam 6.8, Kodaikanal 6, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2.6 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app