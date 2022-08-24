MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 935 cusecs and a discharge of 935 cusecs on Wednesday. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 728 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,564 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 18.2, Thekkadi 13.2, Marudhanadhi dam 6.8, Kodaikanal 6, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2.6 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2