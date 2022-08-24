Madurai

Water level

MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 935 cusecs and a discharge of 935 cusecs on Wednesday. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 728 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,564 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 18.2, Thekkadi 13.2, Marudhanadhi dam 6.8, Kodaikanal 6, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2.6 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2022 4:10:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article65804164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY