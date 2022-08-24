Water level
MADURAI
The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 935 cusecs and a discharge of 935 cusecs on Wednesday. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 728 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,564 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 18.2, Thekkadi 13.2, Marudhanadhi dam 6.8, Kodaikanal 6, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2.6 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.