The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 103.65 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 848.15 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 78.30 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 55 cusecs and 200 cusecs of water was discharged.