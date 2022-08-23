The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,081 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs on Tuesday. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 70.05 feet (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 832 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,572 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was: Thekkadi 21.6, Mullaperiyar dam 21.4, Sothupparai dam and Marudhanadhi dam 20 each, Manjalar dam 10.2, Andipatti 4, Gudalur 3.8, Chittampatti 3.2, Pulipatti 2.6, Shanmuganadhi dam and Kodaikanal 2.4 each, Sathiyar dam 2, Uthamapalayam 1.6, Peranai dam and Melur 1 each and Vaigai dam 0.6,