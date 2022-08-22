The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 104.05 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 444.68 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 78.50 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 71 cusecs and 255 cusecs of water was discharged.