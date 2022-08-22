Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 643 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs on Monday. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 70.05 feet (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 740 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,559 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Andipatti 65.8, Idayapatti 25, Peranai dam 8.2, Marudhanadhi dam 8, Madurai 6.6, Melur and Sathiyar dam 5 each, Kallandhiri 3.2, Mullaperiyar dam 2.8, Mettupatti 2.8, Viraganoor 2.4, Uthamapalayam 2.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Gudalur and Thekkadi 1.8, Kodaikanal 0.6.


