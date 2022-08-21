Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 104.65 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 416.85 cusecs and a discharge of 826 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 78.75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 130 cusecs and a discharge of 287 cusecs.


