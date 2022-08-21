Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136 feet (maximum level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 366 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.08 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,515 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,591 mcft, said PWD officials on Sunday.