ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,126 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.85 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,678 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,607 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Andipatti 20, Kuppanampatti and Marudhanadhi dam 10 each, Kodaikanal 2, Mullaperiyar dam 1 and Thekkady 0.6