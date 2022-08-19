ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 105.80 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 488.08 cusecs and 904.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 79.10 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 137 cusecs and 255 cusecs of water was discharged.