Water level

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 17, 2022 17:14 IST

The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,379 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.05 feet (maximum level 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,899 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,640 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Uthamapalayam 18.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 6.8 and Vaigai dam 5.8

