The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.45 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,271 cusecs and a discharge of 2,150 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.75 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,956 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,614 mcft.