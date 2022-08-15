The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 107.95 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 759 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 79.35 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 100 cusecs and 55 cusecs of water was discharged.