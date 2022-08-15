Madurai

Water level

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,423 cusecs and a discharge of 2,172 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.50 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 2,017 cusecs and a discharge of 1,757 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,610 mcft.


