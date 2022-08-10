The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 105.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,637.15 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 78.30 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 886 cusecs and a discharge of 55 cusecs.