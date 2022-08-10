August 10, 2022 18:18 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 139.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 10,552 cusecs and a discharge of 2,194 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.32 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,701 cusecs and a discharge of 3,969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,493 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 28.8, Thekkadi 5.4, Gudalur 2.5, Uthamapalayam 2.3, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2 and Kodaikanal 0.6.

