Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 104.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 2,730.44 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 77.20 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 1,451 cusecs and a discharge of 55 cusecs.