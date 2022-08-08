Madurai

Water level

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 08, 2022 18:23 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:23 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was at 138.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 6,942 cusecs and a discharge of 2,122 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,740 cusecs and a discharge of 2,257 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,265 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 61, Thekkadi 31.2, Gudalur 6.7, Shanmuganadhi dam and Kodaikanal 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.

