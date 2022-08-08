The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 101.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2,976.04 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 75.30 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 783 cusecs and 55 cusecs of water was discharged.